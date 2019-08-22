Off-duty Las Vegas police officer, 2 others wounded in shooting

A Las Vegas police officer was shot as well as two other people in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night in the northwest valley.

Police remain at 4th Street and Odgen Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2019, investigating an overnight shooting involving an off-duty officer and two others.

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer was shot in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday night, Aug. 21, 2019, forcing the closure of Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road.

A large law enforcement presence is visible, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Ogden Avenue.

A large law enforcement presence is visible, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Fourth Street.

A large law enforcement presence is visible, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Fourth Street. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A confrontation among several people in the northwest valley led to three people, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer, to be wounded in a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Sunken Street near Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Later, police took three people into custody after stopping a vehicle near Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening, Hadfield said.

Two people from the vehicle were suffering from nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to UMC for treatment, he said. The third person was not injured.

The preliminary investigation indicated the off-duty officer saw several people surround a person and a confrontation was about to begin, according to a news release.

The officer attempted to “verbally diffuse the situation” when one of the people turned around with a handgun and pointed it at the officer.

Gunshots were exchanged and the officer was hit. The people ran to a vehicle and fled.

The shooting is the 14th officer-involved shooting for Metro this year. Per Metro policy, the identity of the officer will be made public after 48 hours.

The officer-involved shooting is the second this week after a fatal shooting in Laughlin on Monday morning.

Decatur near Gowan was closed in both directions Thursday morning as detectives continued to investigate. Several streets near Fourth and Ogden were also blocked or restricted as of 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for uopdates.

