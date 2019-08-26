Off-duty police officer shot 3 times in Las Vegas confrontation

Detective Austin Bone was shot three times in the leg and suffered a broken femur during a shootout last week that involved at least three other people, Las Vegas police said Monday.

A large law enforcement presence is visible on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Ogden Avenue. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate an overnight shooting involving Detective Austin Bone at Fourth Street and Odgen Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2019. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer was shot in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday night, Aug. 21, 2019, forcing the closure of Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detective Austin Bone was shot three times in the leg and suffered a broken femur during a shootout last week that involved at least five other people, Las Vegas police said Monday.

The new details in the case, which marked the 14th time this year that a Metropolitan Police Department officer has fired a weapon, were released during a news conference at Metro’s headquarters.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said the shootout erupted at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when the off-duty officer, who had just left his home to grab something in his car, tried to de-escalate a confrontation between a group of people and his neighbor near Sunking Street and Dole Avenue.

As the 33-year-old officer approached the group, Zimmerman said, he was tackled to the ground. At least one person then drew a weapon, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Splinter said two people in the group were struck in addition to the officer. All three were treated at University Medical Center.

As Bone fell to the ground, five people, including the two injured, ran to a black Altima and sped off but were stopped near Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

When officers pulled the Altima over, 26-year-old Johnathan Pennington and 25-year-old Marquise Allen got out of the car and fled on foot, Zimmerman said. Officers were able to catch Pennington and take him into custody, but Allen has not yet been caught.

The other three suspects were identified as Devan Allen, 27; Markquon Allen, 25; and Crystal Garcia, 21. They were arrested and, with Pennington, are awaiting a status hearing in the case on Tuesday morning.

Each faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, Zimmerman said.

Court records show that Pennington, a felon, has a criminal history in Clark County dating at least to late 2015. At the time of the shooting, he was free on bail pending a trial in a drug case. Pennington also was convicted in December 2016 of possession of a controlled substance.

The records show he previously had been arrested in Las Vegas at least 19 other times on charges such as resisting a public officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, battery on a protected person and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.

Zimmerman said Devan Allen and Markquon Allen both have extensive criminal records as well; Devan Allen is wanted out of Arizona for extreme DUI and Markquon Allen is wanted out of California for robbery.

The assistant sheriff said Garcia has prior arrests including loitering with the intent for prostitution, and Markquon Allen is a felon out of California for robbery and grand theft from a person.

Bone, the injured officer, was assigned to Metro’s tourist safety division at the time of the shooting. He has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the department’s investigation. He was treated for his injuries at University Medical Center but has been released and is recovering at home.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.