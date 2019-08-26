Off-duty police officer shot 3 times in northwest Las Vegas shootout

Detective Austin Bone was shot three times in the leg and suffered a broken femur during a shootout last week that involved at least three other people, Las Vegas police said Monday.

A large law enforcement presence is visible, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Ogden Avenue. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate an overnight shooting involving an off-duty officer and two others at 4th Street and Odgen Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2019. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer was shot in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday night, Aug. 21, 2019, forcing the closure of Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detective Austin Bone was shot three times in the leg and suffered a broken femur during a shootout last week that involved at least three other people, Las Vegas police said Monday.

The new details in the case, which marked the 14th time this year that a Metropolitan Police Department officer has fired a weapon, were released during a news conference at Metro’s headquarters. Watch the video below.

Capt. Nichole Splinter has said that the shootout erupted about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when the off-duty officer, who had just left his home to grab something in his car, tried to de-escalate a confrontation between a group of people and an individual near Sunking Street and Dole Avenue.

As the 33-year-old officer approached the group, police said, he was tackled to the ground. At least one person then drew a weapon, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Splinter said two people in the group were struck in addition to the officer. All three were treated at University Medical Center.

As Bone fell to the ground, three people, including the two injured, ran to a black Altima and sped off but were soon taken into custody near Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

Court and jail records have identified the three suspects as Johnathan Kentral Pennington, 26; Markquwon Allen, 25; and Devan Allen, 27. The trio remained in custody Monday at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a status hearing in the case on Tuesday morning.

Each faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.

Court records show that Pennington, a felon, has a criminal history in Clark County dating at least to late 2015. At the time of the shooting, he was free on bail pending a trial in a drug case. Pennington also was convicted in December 2016 of possession of a controlled substance.

The records show he previously had been arrested in Las Vegas at least 19 other times on charges such as resisting a public officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, battery on a protected person and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.

Neither of the other two suspects appear to have a criminal history in the county.

Bone, the injured officer, was assigned to Metro’s tourist safety division at the time of the shooting. He has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the department’s investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.