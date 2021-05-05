Officer fatally shoots man in east Las Vegas

Officers were initially called to an apartment complex on the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard for reports of gunshots, police said.

Metropolitan police investigate the scene where at least one officer opened fire near the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Las Vegas police officer shot and killed a man Tuesday evening in east Las Vegas.

Police were initially called at 8:16 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near South Mojave Road, for reports of gunshots, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported a man had been shooting from his apartment. Officers then saw the man “discharge a firearm from his apartment and then retreat inside,” according to the release.

While officers were waiting for backup, the man “exited the apartment holding a long gun,” the release stated. An officer at the scene then shot the man, according to the release.

Officers began treating the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. The news release made no mention of whether any officers were injured.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man killed. In accordance with Metro policy, police this week are expected to name the officer who opened fire. It marked the fourth Las Vegas police shooting this year.

In the area of the call Tuesday evening, several Metro patrol cars could be seen blocking the entrance to the Ridge Falls Apartments complex, located at 2895 E Charleston Blvd.

On Charleston, patrol cars also blocked through traffic to the area, starting about a quarter mile west of the complex.

In the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store just west of the complex, dozens of officers worked to gather witness statements from residents.

