68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Officer fires shot in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2021 - 4:44 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one officer fired a shot Tuesday in northeast Las Vegas.

An investigation was underway on the 2100 block of North Pecos Road, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, after at least one officer fired a gun in the area around 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one person was in custody and no officers were injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Washington visitor hits $1.39M jackpot on Strip
Washington visitor hits $1.39M jackpot on Strip
2
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers say medical records are privileged
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers say medical records are privileged
3
$1M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
4
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
5
Raiders report: Offensive starter to miss remainder of season
Raiders report: Offensive starter to miss remainder of season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST