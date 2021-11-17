Officer fires shot in northeast Las Vegas

At least one officer fired a shot Tuesday in northeast Las Vegas.

An investigation was underway on the 2100 block of North Pecos Road, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, after at least one officer fired a gun in the area around 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one person was in custody and no officers were injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

