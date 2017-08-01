Officer injured in shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

A Las Vegas police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting in the central valley.

Police congregate near the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A police helicopter flies over the intersection Tompkins Avenue and Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Police congregate at the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A police officer stands by curisers on Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A police truck speeds down Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Sgt. Jeff Clark gives a briefing at the intersection Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Clark said that as of 5:30 p.m., it is still an active barricade situation and that people should stay away. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Police block off the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street after an officer-involved shooting in which an officer was injured on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Las Vegas police officer who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in the central valley is in stable condition Tuesday night.

Officers were investigating a call of a suspicious vehicle in front of a business on the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Arville Street. As officers arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire.

It wasn’t clear how many shots were fired, who shot first or whether the person in the vehicle was hit, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Clark said.

Metro Sgt. Jeff Clark briefs media with preliminary details. pic.twitter.com/18Zw8YvwjT — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) August 2, 2017

The person in the vehicle was refusing to leave the car and police were treating the incident as a barricade situation, Metro said. The SWAT team is at the shooting scene.

Metro said the officer was being taken to University Medical Center. Police warned drivers to expect road closures in the surrounding area to last for several hours.

At UMC… where a @LVMPD officer is in stable condition after being shot responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle pic.twitter.com/ZGHt80GtxT — Briana Erickson (@brianarerick) August 2, 2017

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

