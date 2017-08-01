Officer injured in shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

A Las Vegas police officer who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in the central valley is in stable condition Tuesday night.
Officers were investigating a call of a suspicious vehicle in front of a business on the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Arville Street. As officers arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire.
It wasn’t clear how many shots were fired, who shot first or whether the person in the vehicle was hit, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Clark said.
Metro Sgt. Jeff Clark briefs media with preliminary details. pic.twitter.com/18Zw8YvwjT
— Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) August 2, 2017
The person in the vehicle was refusing to leave the car and police were treating the incident as a barricade situation, Metro said. The SWAT team is at the shooting scene.
Metro said the officer was being taken to University Medical Center. Police warned drivers to expect road closures in the surrounding area to last for several hours.
At UMC… where a @LVMPD officer is in stable condition after being shot responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle pic.twitter.com/ZGHt80GtxT
— Briana Erickson (@brianarerick) August 2, 2017
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.36.104568, -115.194603