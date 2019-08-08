Officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas leaves 1 hospitalized

The driver of a U-Haul pickup was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after being shot by Las Vegas police in the central valley Wednesday night.

Las Vegas police officers respond after an officer-involved shooting in the 3600 block of Paradise Road on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg / Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police officers respond after a officer-involved shooting in the 3600 block of Paradise Road on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Las Vegas police officers respond after an officer-involved shooting in the 3600 block of Paradise Road on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg / Las Vegas Review-Journal

The driver of a U-Haul pickup was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after being shot by Las Vegas police in the central valley Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., police officers noticed the white U-Haul truck parked in a convenience store parking lot in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, south of Desert Inn Road.

Police attempted to stop the driver, who had evaded police a few days ago, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter said early Thursday morning. The driver then rammed into two police cars and hit two other cars while speeding from a convenience store.

The driver fled northbound on Paradise Road and hit two other vehicles at the intersection of Karen Avenue and Paradise. No one was hurt in the crash.

Police arrested the man after a short foot chase. He was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown. It was unclear at what point the man was shot, Splinter said.

Splinter was not able to say why police previously wanted to stop the pickup.

No officers were injured.

Paradise was closed near Twain Avenue in both directions.

The night before, a Henderson police officer shot an unarmed 15-year-old boy suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.