Shootings

Officer-involved shooting in west Las Vegas sends 1 to hospital

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 2:30 am
 

Las Vegas police shot a person Tuesday morning in the western valley.

Metropolitan Police Department was called to a domestic-related incident just after midnight at an apartment complex near South Cimarron Road and West Charleston Boulevard, officer Larry Hadfield said. Police shot a person inside an apartment at the complex, 1111 S. Cimarron Road.

The person was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

No officers were injured, Hadfield said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Shootings Video
Shootings Video
