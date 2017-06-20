Officer-involved shooting in west Las Vegas sends 1 to hospital

Las Vegas police shot a person Tuesday morning inside an apartment at 1111 S. Cimarron Road after responding to domestic-related incident. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police shot a person Tuesday morning in the western valley.

Metropolitan Police Department was called to a domestic-related incident just after midnight at an apartment complex near South Cimarron Road and West Charleston Boulevard, officer Larry Hadfield said. Police shot a person inside an apartment at the complex, 1111 S. Cimarron Road.

The person was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

No officers were injured, Hadfield said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

