Officer-involved shooting investigated in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police are investigating after an officer fired at least one shot Sunday morning during a traffic stop.
About 8:30 a.m. Sunday an officer pulled over a vehicle near Interstate 215 and Range Road, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.
One person was taken into custody about a block away from the scene. No one was injured, Leavitt said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
