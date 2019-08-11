Officer-involved shooting investigated in North Las Vegas

One person was taken into custody about a block away from the scene.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating after an officer fired at least one shot Sunday morning during a traffic stop.

About 8:30 a.m. Sunday an officer pulled over a vehicle near Interstate 215 and Range Road, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

One person was taken into custody about a block away from the scene. No one was injured, Leavitt said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.