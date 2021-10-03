Officer-involved shooting investigated in northeast Las Vegas Valley

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a police shooting Sunday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

An officer-involved shooting is investigated Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said the highway patrol is the lead agency on an incident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road.

Lake Mead is closed between Arnona and Pabco roads.

No further details were immediately available, but more information was expected from the highway patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

