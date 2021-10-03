74°F
Officer-involved shooting investigated in northeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
Updated October 3, 2021 - 9:34 am
An officer-involved shooting is investigated Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Canno ...
An officer-involved shooting is investigated Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a police shooting Sunday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said the highway patrol is the lead agency on an incident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road.

Lake Mead is closed between Arnona and Pabco roads.

No further details were immediately available, but more information was expected from the highway patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

