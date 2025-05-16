Officer-involved shooting investigated in west Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in the west Las Vegas Valley.
The call came in just before 1:35 p.m. for the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
No officers have been reported injured at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.