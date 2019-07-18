Officer-involved shooting leaves truck-theft suspect in hospital

Las Vegas police on Wednesday night shot a man suspected of stealing a truck after he appeared to reach for a gun while officers tried to apprehend him in the east valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a police shooting that happened Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the east valley. (Katelyn Newberg, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raymert and Sandhill drives in Las Vegas (Google maps)

About 11:30 p.m. on the block of 3900 Raymert Drive, near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads, an officer fired two rounds and shot the man at least one time in the torso area, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill said during a briefing early Thursday. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and he was expected to survive after undergoing surgery.

Police received word of the stolen truck from a 911 call about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on the 7900 block of Seahorse Court, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Buffalo Drive, McMahill said. The caller reported someone had broken into the person’s garage and stole a Dodge pickup.

Police were able to trace the truck to Raymert Drive, where they found someone inside the car. While attempting to take the man into custody, the driver put the vehicle in reverse toward officers and appeared to reach for a gun, prompting the officer to fire, McMahill said.

“Here at the scene we did find what appears to be a firearm lying next to that stolen vehicle,” she said.

McMahill said police have arrested another person in connection with the stolen truck, but it was unclear Thursday morning if that person was inside the truck when the shooting happened.

Wednesday night marked the 11th shooting involving Metro officers this year, and the sixth nonfatal shooting, according to Review-Journal records.

Metro will release the name of the officer who fired in Wednesday’s shooting in 48 hours, and further information will be released at a press briefing within 72 hours, per department policy.

