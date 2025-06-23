Officer-involved shooting reported in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near West Lone Mountain Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in North Las Vegas,according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting occurred near West Lone Mountain Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard.

No officers have been reported injured at this time, Metro said.

A briefing will take place at an undisclosed time and location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

