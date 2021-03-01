Officer-involved shooting reported in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that unfolded Monday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas.

Police said they’ve closed several intersections to traffic in the area of North Lamb Boulevard and East Cecile Avenue, as well as Lamb and Carey Avenue.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released.

This a developing story. Please check back for details.

