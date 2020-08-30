Officer-involved shooting reported in northwest Las Vegas Valley

The shooting occurred on the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An officer-involved shooting is being investigated Sunday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to a Twitter account associated with the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting occurred on the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue, near West Grand Teton Drive and North El Capitan Way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.