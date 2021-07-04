99°F
Shootings

Officer shot after struggle with man near Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2021 - 3:31 am
 
Updated July 4, 2021 - 12:21 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday near Allegiant Stadium.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were working a concert and responded to a “disturbance” involving a man on the 3300 block of Al Davis Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The man was taken into custody, but a struggle ensued and he “was able to gain access to” an officer’s weapon.

The man fired a single round, which struck an officer. The officer was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

A second officer was also treated for minor injuries. The man who fired the gun was also taken to the hospital to receive evaluation “due to his erratic behavior,” police said.

Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert, a performance by electronic dance music artist Illenium, Saturday night.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content manager Brett Steidler contributed to this report.

