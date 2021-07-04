Officer shot after struggle with man near Allegiant Stadium

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday near Allegiant Stadium.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were working a concert and responded to a “disturbance” involving a man on the 3300 block of Al Davis Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The man was taken into custody, but a struggle ensued and he “was able to gain access to” an officer’s weapon.

The man fired a single round, which struck an officer. The officer was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

A second officer was also treated for minor injuries. The man who fired the gun was also taken to the hospital to receive evaluation “due to his erratic behavior,” police said.

Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert, a performance by electronic dance music artist Illenium, Saturday night.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

