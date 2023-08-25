81°F
Shootings

Officer stabbed attempting to make arrest

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2023 - 5:03 am
 
Updated August 25, 2023 - 7:51 am
A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An officer was stabbed Friday morning while arresting a person suspected of domestic violence.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joshua Martinez.

Martinez said officers had probable cause to arrest a person involved, but the person stabbed an officer with an “edged weapon.”

Another officer on scene shot the person, who died at the scene, Martinez said.

The injured officer was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, from which he was expected to be released.

Martinez said police did not know what the sharp-edged weapon was.

The person killed is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X.

