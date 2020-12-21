Officer who exchanged gunfire with suspect identified

A Las Vegas officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect Saturday during an investigation in east Las Vegas has been identified.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect Saturday during an investigation in east Las Vegas has been identified.

Office Daniel Clark, 30, has worked for the Metropolitan Police Department since 2017. He is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division of the Downtown Area Command.

Police said Clark responded to 911 calls reporting of a shooting at 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Mesquite Avenue, near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue, police said.

Officers were investigating when an unknown person fired several shots at them, according to a video statement from Capt. Fred Haas. Clark returned fire as the officers took cover, Haas said. The suspect ran off and entered an apartment, where he was later taken into custody.

Donta Ford, 29, is facing six felony counts, including two each of attempted murder and discharging a gun at/into an occupied structure/vehicle/craft, court records show. He was being held on $500,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center.

The shooting was the 19th incident in which Metro officers fired their guns this year. Police initially said the shooting response was on Cedar Avenue in east Las Vegas, but in a press release issued Monday morning police said the shooting was in the 2500 block of Mesquite Avenue.

Ford was scheduled to be in court Tuesday at the Regional Justice Center.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.