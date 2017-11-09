Officer who killed homicide suspect was involved in Mandalay Bay breach

One of the Las Vegas officers who shot and killed a double homicide suspect early Tuesday was also one of the officers who breached the Mandalay Bay gunman’s hotel room late Oct. 1.

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, on the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tanaya Way in Las Vegas. Police killed a suspect in the double homicide. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate in the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, where an unresponsive man was found lying down in a home’s front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived, and police said a second man was found dead inside the home. Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, on the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tanaya Way in Las Vegas. Police killed a suspect in the double homicide. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, on the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tanaya Way in Las Vegas. Police killed a suspect in the double homicide. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

One of the Las Vegas officers who shot and killed a double homicide suspect early Tuesday was also one of the officers who breached the Mandalay Bay gunman’s hotel room late Oct. 1.

The officer, Levi Hancock, 43, has been with the department since January 2001. According to a Metropolitan Police Department announcement early Thursday, Hancock is assigned to the Homeland Security division of the department’s SWAT unit.

Three days after the mass shooting, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo identified Hancock to President Donald Trump during the president’s brief visit to Metro headquarters.

“Officer Hancock there at the end, to your right there — he was the first SWAT officer to engage the individual,” Lombardo told the president, according to a White House transcript from the Oct. 4 visit.

On Tuesday, officers killed homicide suspect Jarrett Varnado following an hours-long standoff that began about 1:50 p.m. Monday, when a man was found dead on the front lawn of a home on the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way. Another man was found dead inside the home on the cul-de-sac, police said.

At about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Varnado was killed in the home next door after police said he aimed a firearm at officers.

The second officer involved in Varnado’s death was Kai Hoskins, 32. Hoskins has been with Metro since July 2006 and was also assigned to the Homeland Security division of the department’s SWAT unit, police said Thursday.

On Tuesday, police said Varnado repeatedly refused commands to exit a bedroom, forcing SWAT officers to break down the door and send in a police dog.

When the dog failed to return after several minutes, officers entered the room and found Varnado on top of the dog, fighting the animal.

At that moment, Varnado rolled over and pointed a firearm at SWAT officers. Hancock and Hoskins opened fire, striking Varnado twice, police said.

During a press briefing Thursday, police added that the K-9 sergeant who handled the dog involved in the fatal Tuesday shooting was also involved in the breach of Mandalay Bay gunman Stephen Paddock’s room.

The two Monday afternoon deaths marked the 217th and 218th homicides in Clark County this year, and the 189th and 190th investigated by Metro. This is the 20th officer-involved shooting investigated by Metro this year.

Hancock and Hoskins have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the Tuesday shooting. It’s unclear whether Hancock or the K-9 officer were placed on administrative leave following the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Last week, Lombardo confirmed at least one responding officer accidentally discharged his weapon inside the shooter’s suite shortly after breaching the room. The sheriff did not name the officer but clarified that the gun went off in a room separate from where Paddock was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The county coroner has still not released an official cause and manner of death for Paddock.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-8301. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

36.111853, -115.252531