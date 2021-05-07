Officer who killed suspect in east Las Vegas shooting ID’d

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who shot and killed a man on Tuesday.

Metropolitan police investigate the scene where at least one officer opened fire near the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who shot and killed a man on Tuesday in the east valley.

The officer is 37-year-old Erik Lindberg, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release on Friday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road about 8:15 p.m. after receiving a notification from ShotSpotter, the department’s gunfire detection system.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported a man had been shooting from his apartment. Officers then saw the man “discharge a firearm from his apartment and then retreat inside,” police have said.

The man then “exited the apartment holding a long gun,” and Lindberg shot the man, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Thursday afternoon.

Lindberg has been employed by Metro since 2014, and is currently assigned to the downtown area command’s tourist safety division.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting.

