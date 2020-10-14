Officer who shot at suspect in east valley hired by Metro in 2017

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday identified the officer who shot at a man who first fired at police early Monday in the east valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police on Wednesday identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a man early Monday in the east valley.

Officer Curtis Paul, 27, shot at the man after he walked up to police and fired at them as they were attempting to serve someone else a temporary protection order, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Police records and Clark County Detention Center booking logs identified the man who first shot at officers as 43-year-old Shane Loyd.

The shooting happened after police were called to the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue.

As the officers served the temporary protection order, police said Loyd, identified by neighbors as “Showboat,” walked up and shot at the officers. Paul shot back, and Loyd ran from the scene.

While running from officers, the man “turned and fired several more rounds,” police said. Officers took cover and lost sight of the man. Neither the officers nor Loyd, who was later found hiding in an electrical shack on Tropicana, were hurt in the shooting.

Paul has been employed by Metro since 2017, and is currently assigned to the southeast area command’s community policing division, the department said. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave while police investigate the shooting.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer said Tuesday that prosecutors would charge Loyd with at least two counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon on a protected person, along with several other counts related to people in the area at the time Loyd fired a revolver during the exchange of gunfire and before police arrived at the scene.

Along with attempted murder, Loyd faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, drug possession and being a prohibited person with a gun, court records show.

Loyd remained in jail on Wednesday with a $150,000 bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

