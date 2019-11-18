Officer who shot suspect in central Las Vegas identified

Cory McCormick, 31, has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Las Vegas police have identified Cory McCormick as the officer who shot a suspect Friday.

Also according to police:

McCormick, 31, shot and injured man on the 2900 block of El Cajon Street in central Las Vegas around 10:30 p.m. after officers witnessed a possible narcotics transaction between two men.

While the officers tried to talk to the men, one of the men got into a pickup truck and drove toward McCormick. While McCormick moved out of the truck’s way, he fired multiple rounds and hit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with unspecified injuries. It was the 15th officer-involved shooting this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

McCormick has been a Metro officer since 2016. He has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

