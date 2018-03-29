Officers fatally shoot man wielding knife, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas police shot and killed a man they say was wielding a knife Thursday in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Siegel Suites, 2000 Paradise Road, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Siegel Suites, 2000 Paradise Road, in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Siegel Suites, 2000 Paradise Road, in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Siegel Suites, 2000 Paradise Road, in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at 11:47 a.m. at the Siegel Suites apartments, 2000 Paradise Road. When officers arrived, they saw a woman who had been beaten, police said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

A man with a knife was inside an apartment. He ignored multiple commands to drop the the knife and charged at officers outside the apartment, police said. Officers shot the man, who died at the scene. The woman and the officers were not injured in the shooting.

It is unknown how many officers shot at the man or how many shots were fired. The officers will be identified after two days, and more details and body-camera video are expected to be released at a briefing next week.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is the fourth police shooting investigated by Metro this year.

