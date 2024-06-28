Officers heard trying to coax man away from house before police shooting, body camera footage shows

Henderson police on Thursday released body camera video from an officer-involved shooting that took place last week.

The Henderson Police Department investigates an officer involved shooting in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive at the scene of an officer involved shooting near Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive at the scene of an officer involved shooting near Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Suspect Michael Fretheim, 33, is seen in a screenshot from an officer-worn video during an officer-involved shooting on June 20, 2024. (Henderson Police Department)

In body camera video released Thursday, Henderson police officers are heard asking for a suspect to stop walking toward a house during an officer-involved shooting a week after the incident.

One apparent gunshot rings out near the end of the two-minute video, but is not shown on camera.

“I don’t want you to do something to yourself that are going to regret, my friend” an unidentified officer can be heard saying to the suspect. “Michael, do go the front door of that house, my friend.”

Henderson police identified the man shot by police as 33-year-old Michael Fretheim.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Ward Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday because Fretheim reportedly pointed a gun at someone at a home in the area, police said.

Fretheim ran from police and drew a gun during the chase, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Much of the video shows the suspect heading toward a house in an east Henderson neighborhood before a single shot is heard.

Earlier, officers said they eventually were able to contain Fretheim near the intersection of Margarita Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, where the shooting occurred.

Fretheim has been booked on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting a public officer with a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and one count of obstructing a public officer.

Officer Tyler Travers was earlier identified by police as the shooter. He has been employed with the Henderson Police Department since December of 2017, and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Travers has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, police said.

The incident was the the second officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2024.

