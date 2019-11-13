Officers in North Las Vegas shootings ID’d more than 3 weeks later

Two officers who shot at suspects in separate unrelated shootings in October have been identified and remained on paid leave as of Wednesday.

Police investigate a shooting involving a North Las Vegas police officer on the 4800 block of Polar Lights Court on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A white Ford F-150 pickup (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Two North Ls Vegas police officers who shot at suspects in separate unrelated shootings in October — one of whom failed to activate his body camera — have been identified and remained on paid leave as of Wednesday.

The officers had not been publicly identified until Wednesday. Their names were released by the North Las Vegas Police Department this week in response to a request from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The department was not expected to hold any news briefings regarding the Oct. 18 and Oct. 20 shootings, according to police spokesman Eric Leavitt. He did not elaborate.

The officer-involved shootings were the third and fourth investigated this year by North Las Vegas police. In the earlier incidents, the department identified the officers and held briefings within 72 hours.

On Oct. 18, 35-year-old officer Robert Makinster shot at a man believed to be involved in a series of burglaries, after the suspect allegedly rammed into Makinster’s patrol car. Leavitt said that Makinster, who has been a North Las Vegas police officer for more than 11 years, was working with a trainee that day.

Makinster and the trainee tried to stop a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with fake plates about 2:30 a.m., near Decatur Boulevard and West Tropical Parkway.

Police at the time said that the suspicious vehicle initially pulled over in a nearby neighborhood, on the 4800 block of Polar Lights Court, but then reversed into Makinster’s patrol car.

When the truck backed into the patrol car, its passenger-side door was slammed shut on one of the officers, causing minor injuries. Makinster then opened the door and shot at the pickup multiple times, police have said.

Leavitt said the truck has been linked to at least 13 burglaries in the valley, seven of which occurred in North Las Vegas. Police said they were looking for two people in connection with the burglaries, although it wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday whether any arrests had been made in the case.

Two days later, another North Las Vegas police officer — identified by Leavitt as Tyler Edwards, 27 — fired his gun at least once while pursuing a man believed to have been breaking into cars near Alexander Road and Revere Street.

Edwards joined the department about two years ago.

Police have said that Edwards was asked to check on reports of car break-ins in the area just before 5 a.m. When he arrived, he found a man in his early 20s carrying a gun.

Edwards apparently chased the man until he jumped into the backyard of a house on the 4100 block of Aaron Scott Street and then into a nearby wash. It was unclear Wednesday whether that man remained at-large.

Police have not disclosed at which point during the chase Edwards opened fire. Police said that he was wearing a body camera but did not activate it.

Both officers remained on paid leave Wednesday pending the department’s investigations into the shootings, according to Leavitt.

