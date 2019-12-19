Officers investigating after person fatally shot in east Las Vegas

One person was shot Wednesday night in the east valley near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a person was fatally shot Wednesday night in the east valley.

Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. to the scene on the 2000 block of Wengert Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. Homicide detectives were called to the scene, he said.

Police found one person who had been shot, police said. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said it was a fatal shooting.

Further information was not immediately available Wednesday night.

Roads were closed on Crestwood Avenue between Sweeney Avenue and Houston Drive, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

