Officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, Henderson police say

The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who pulled a gun while being chased by police officers was shot by Henderson police on Thursday, police said.

Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No officers were injured.

Around 9 a.m. police responded to the 1800 block of Ward Drive to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Jonathan Boucher, deputy chief of support at the Henderson Police Department.

The alleged suspect in the incident reportedly pointed a gun at someone at a home in the area, Boucher said.

“Officers located the suspect in the neighborhood, who fled on foot,” Boucher said at a media briefing Monday afternoon. “Officers gave chase, subsequently containing the suspect in the area of Margarita Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.”

Near the intersection, the alleged suspect produced a gun, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, Boucher said. Police did not say whether the alleged suspect fired the gun.

After the shooting, as SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, officers negotiated with the alleged suspect to surrender.

“SWAT and crisis negotiators were subsequently able to take the suspect into custody without any additional injuries,” Boucher said.

Boucher read from a prepared statement and didn’t answer any questions from the media, including one about the number of officers involved in the shooting. This was the Henderson Police Department’s second officer-involved shooting in 2024, Boucher said.

