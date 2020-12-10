Officers who killed man with hammer in wealthy Las Vegas enclave ID’d

Las Vegas police on Thursday identified two officers who shot and killed a suspected burglar early Tuesday in a wealthy southwest valley neighborhood.

A Las Vegas police SUV at the entrance to the Spanish Hills subdivision where an officer-involved shooting occurred early Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The officers are 40-year-old Malik Grego-Smith and 25-year-old Dustin Xaypanya, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting happened after police were called about 1:20 a.m. to a home on the 5100 block of Spanish Heights Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and the 215 Beltway. When officers arrived, they saw a man inside a home in the Spanish Hills neighborhood “attempting to attack” a homeowner with a hammer, police Capt. Sasha Larkin said at a briefing.

Grego-Smith and Xaypanya then shot the man, later identified as 40-year-old Nathaniel Sironen. Sironen died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Larkin said it was unclear how the man gained access to the home in the gated community with private security. Two people were at the home during the shooting, but the intruder did not know the homeowner, she said.

Grego-Smith has worked for Metro since 2008, and Xaypanya has been employed since 2018. Both currently are assigned to the Summerlin Area Command’s community policing division, police said.

The officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting.

Sironen’s death marked the 18th police shooting involving Metro officers this year, and the 10th fatal incident, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

