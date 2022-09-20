Officers who shot at man in south Las Vegas identified

Metro said Steven Michael Trovato pulled a gun out while officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. It was unclear how many shots were fired.

Las Vegas police on Tuesday identified the officers who shot at a man in south Las Vegas last weekend.

Officers Devonte Gleason, 29, and Marlon Salazar, 31, shot at Steven Michael Trovato, 37, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Serene Avenue and Haven Street, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Trovato was taken to University Medical Center Saturday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center Sunday on charges of drug trafficking, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Gleason has been with Metro since 2018 and Salazar has been with Metro since 2017. Both are on paid administrative leave while Metro investigates the shooting.

