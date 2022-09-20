94°F
Shootings

Officers who shot at man in south Las Vegas identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 12:32 pm
 
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

Las Vegas police on Tuesday identified the officers who shot at a man in south Las Vegas last weekend.

Officers Devonte Gleason, 29, and Marlon Salazar, 31, shot at Steven Michael Trovato, 37, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Serene Avenue and Haven Street, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said Trovato pulled a gun out while officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. It was unclear how many shots were fired.

Trovato was taken to University Medical Center Saturday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center Sunday on charges of drug trafficking, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Gleason has been with Metro since 2018 and Salazar has been with Metro since 2017. Both are on paid administrative leave while Metro investigates the shooting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

