Officers who shot, killed fleeing stabbing suspect in Arizona identified

Kingman, Arizona, Police Department (Dave Hawkins/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man killed in Kingman after a high-speed chase on May 14.

Officers Dave Coffin of the Kingman Police Department and Matthew Drury of DPS are on paid administrative leave, which is customary when officer-involved shootings are under review, the department said Monday.

The man who died by police gunfire is identified as David Jay Juarez, 41, Texas.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office said the violence began in Wikieup when Juarez stabbed his employer and the man’s son. Juarez allegedly stole a heavy-duty service pickup truck from the property and drove north with officers giving chase.

The pursuit was picked up in Kingman when Juarez exited Interstate 40 on the Andy Devine Avenue exit. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper said Juarez endangered others while driving erratically before officers opened fire.

Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coffin has been with the KPD for 18 years while Drury is a 16 year DPS veteran. DPS continues its investigation of the shooting.