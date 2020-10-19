78°F
Shootings

Officials review evidence in fatal police-involved shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2020 - 9:25 am
 

A police fatality fact-finding review took place this morning at the Clark County Government Center.

Officials reviewed evidence and footage of the death of Jamarri Daiwon Tarver following a 24-minute pursuit that spanned several miles in the northwestern portion of North Las Vegas, in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

