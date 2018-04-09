Officials to give details about police shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are expected to provide more details Monday afternoon on a police shooting that left one man dead last week in the east valley .

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are expected to provide more details Monday afternoon on a police shooting that left one man dead last week in the east valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department scheduled a news conference for 4:15 p.m. Police typically show body camera footage and provide new details, such as how many shots officers fired.

The shooting happened about 4:45 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Madge Lane, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards. Officers were on their way to another call when they pulled a man over for reckless driving.

The Clark County coroner’s officer later identified the man as 22-year-old Junior Lopez of North Las Vegas.

Police said a handgun fell to the ground when the Lopez got out of his car immediately after being stopped.

Officers told Lopez to stay away from the gun, but he got on his knees, grabbed the gun and pointed it at police, officials said.

Two officers fired multiple rounds at Lopez, who died at a hospital about 30 minutes later.

The officers who fired their guns were identified Sunday as Francisco Rivera, 28, and 23-year-old Padilla Mills. They are on routine paid leave while police review the shooting. Both officers have been with the department since May 2016.

This was the Metro’s fifth police shooting this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.