One dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Police say one person is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Report: Woman arrested in Strip shooting case was ‘agitated’ by ‘joke’

Former Las Vegas police officer convicted of murder released from prison

A shooting Wednesday night in Las Vegas left on person dead, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Aaron Lee said in a text message that a shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Olive Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard, just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was taken to a local hospital, Lee said, where the person was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.