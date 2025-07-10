96°F
Shootings

One dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2025 - 10:47 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2025 - 10:51 pm

A shooting Wednesday night in Las Vegas left on person dead, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Aaron Lee said in a text message that a shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Olive Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard, just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was taken to a local hospital, Lee said, where the person was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

