77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2023 - 10:49 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., an unknown person was inside a home in the 10000 block of West Tropical Parkway, near North Hualapai Way, and was fatally shot by the homeowner, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
2
Huge fire burns in southwest valley, smoke causing traffic delays
Huge fire burns in southwest valley, smoke causing traffic delays
3
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
4
CARTOONS: Joe Biden doesn’t want anyone to think this
CARTOONS: Joe Biden doesn’t want anyone to think this
5
CARTOON: What the heck did he say?
CARTOON: What the heck did he say?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
Police: Woman fatally shot by her boyfriend in northeast valley
Police: Woman fatally shot by her boyfriend in northeast valley
Three teenagers shot, one dead in North Las Vegas shooting
Three teenagers shot, one dead in North Las Vegas shooting
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Couple killed in North Las Vegas murder-suicide
Couple killed in North Las Vegas murder-suicide
Police identify 2 officers who shot robbery suspect
Police identify 2 officers who shot robbery suspect