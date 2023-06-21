One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting

The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. in the 10000 block of West Tropical Parkway, near North Hualapai Way.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., an unknown person was inside a home in the 10000 block of West Tropical Parkway, near North Hualapai Way, and was fatally shot by the homeowner, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

