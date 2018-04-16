One dead, one hurt in shooting at Las Vegas park

One person was killed and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate Sunday, April 15, 2018, after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Sunset Park. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to the park at the southeast corner of Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road about 5:53 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

Homicide detectives were investigating. The victims were in the park when the suspect approached and shot them both, police said.

Police shut down Eastern in both directions near the park.

