56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

One dead, several injured in central Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2022 - 1:19 am
 
Updated March 4, 2022 - 2:52 am
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Roa ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road on Friday, March 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Roa ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road on Friday, March 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Roa ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road on Friday, March 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in central Las Vegas, police said early Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett said police were investigating the shooting in the area of South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road. Las Vegas police spokesperson Misael Parra confirmed there had been a shooting and that one person died and several others were injured.

No further information was immediately provided.

At around 2 a.m., Metro investigators were gathered in the parking lot of a 76 gas station at the corner of University Center and Flamingo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
2
Man shot, wounded by FBI agent in northwest Las Vegas
Man shot, wounded by FBI agent in northwest Las Vegas
3
BTS tickets sell out, resale prices reach over $19k
BTS tickets sell out, resale prices reach over $19k
4
Hookah lounge shooting suspect appears in court, says he was shot 6 times
Hookah lounge shooting suspect appears in court, says he was shot 6 times
5
No immediate timetable for extension between Raiders, Crosby
No immediate timetable for extension between Raiders, Crosby
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST