One dead, several injured in central Las Vegas shooting

The investigation was in the area of South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road on Friday, March 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in central Las Vegas, police said early Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett said police were investigating the shooting in the area of South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road. Las Vegas police spokesperson Misael Parra confirmed there had been a shooting and that one person died and several others were injured.

No further information was immediately provided.

At around 2 a.m., Metro investigators were gathered in the parking lot of a 76 gas station at the corner of University Center and Flamingo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

