90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

One hospitalized after central Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated June 23, 2023 - 4:06 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after being shot in central Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East Karen Avenue, near Paradise Road. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not provide the person’s extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
2
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
3
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
4
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
5
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
1 injured in east valley shooting
1 injured in east valley shooting
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
Police: Woman fatally shot by her boyfriend in northeast valley
Police: Woman fatally shot by her boyfriend in northeast valley
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas