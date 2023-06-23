One hospitalized after central Las Vegas shooting

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East Karen Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after being shot in central Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East Karen Avenue, near Paradise Road. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not provide the person’s extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

