43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

One person shot by police in Henderson after stolen vehicle pursuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 7:35 pm
 
The scene near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street where a police shooting is under inv ...
The scene near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street where a police shooting is under investigation on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on W ...
A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on W ...
A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on W ...
A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot by Las Vegas police in Henderson Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street after Las Vegas police pursued a stolen vehicle connected with a suspected robbery, according to Metropolitan Police Department Captain Joshua Martinez.

Martinez said police tried to stop the stolen vehicle near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road around 6:20 p.m. but the vehicle fled the area. Police continued to pursue the vehicle until it hit another car at Sunset and Stephanie in Henderson.

A person armed with a gun fled on foot and was shot by officers, according to Martinez. He said the person was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He said the vehicle was stolen Wednesday and believed to have been used in a robbery.

Martinez said two people in the vehicle struck by the stolen vehicle were injured, but he did not provide the extent of their injuries.

He did not say whether the person armed with a gun fired at officers.

No officers were injured, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Martinez said this marked the first Las Vegas police shooting of the year.

The intersection of Sunset and Stephanie was closed in all directions, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
2
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
3
North Las Vegas man targeted Blacks after losing job, police say
North Las Vegas man targeted Blacks after losing job, police say
4
Here’s what’s going on with the 1st Zippy’s location in Las Vegas
Here’s what’s going on with the 1st Zippy’s location in Las Vegas
5
Snow closes US 93 at Arizona line, briefly closes I-15 southbound at Primm
Snow closes US 93 at Arizona line, briefly closes I-15 southbound at Primm
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man fatally shot during southeast valley verbal altercation
Man fatally shot during southeast valley verbal altercation
Woman charged after shootout at West Las Vegas apartment
Woman charged after shootout at West Las Vegas apartment
Man arrested in connection with July homicide
Man arrested in connection with July homicide
Club where worker was sexually assaulted failed to act, lawsuit says
Club where worker was sexually assaulted failed to act, lawsuit says
Motion: Nick Carter’s counterclaim meant to ‘harass, intimidate’ alleged rape victim
Motion: Nick Carter’s counterclaim meant to ‘harass, intimidate’ alleged rape victim
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say