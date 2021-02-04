Pahrump man arrested after woman shot in leg during argument

A 19-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after officials said he shot a woman during an argument in Pahrump on Wednesday.

This screenshot shows Trevor Brown of Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

According to a video from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, deputies were called around 11 a.m. Wednesday in response to reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A woman called and said her son told her that someone had shot themself in the leg, the video said.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg, who told them she was accidentally shot while she and another person were struggling over a gun, the video said. The other person fled the scene.

Investigators determined 19-year-old Trevor Brown of Pahrump shot the woman while they were fighting over keys.

The Metropolitan Police Department found Brown in Las Vegas on Thursday and followed his car to Pahrump, where Nye County deputies were waiting to conduct a traffic stop. Brown faces charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from within a structure, the video said.

