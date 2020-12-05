Pahrump shooting suspect involved in similar incident in Las Vegas in 2001

A 62-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in Pahrump after officials said 244 rounds were fired at Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Steve Burson (Nye County Sheriff)

(Nye County Sheriff via Twitter)

A 62-year-old man was arrested in Pahrump after officials said 244 rounds were fired at Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday night.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Kings Way after a neighbor reported hearing gunfire and that a bullet came through the trees and almost hit someone, according to a video statement from the sheriff’s office on Friday.

Deputies were “immediately taking gunfire,” Sgt. Ann Horak said. “Deputies were pinned down from active gunfire.”

Deputies arrested Steven Burson and said they found rifles, guns, casings, binoculars and bullet holes inside the house he was in.

Investigators believe 244 rounds were fired at deputies, according to the video statement. Burson was arrested on suspicion of discharging a gun within a structure, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person, attempted murder and three counts of possession by prohibited person.

Burson pleaded guilty to battery charges stemming from a similar shooting in Las Vegas nearly 20 years ago. The Metropolitan Police Department said Burson was standing outside his trailer near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 15 in February 2001 when he fired several shots at SWAT officers and nearly shot a Metro officer.

He was arrested after throwing two handguns and a shotgun over a fence before trying to jump it, according to a Metro arrest report.

District Court documents indicate Burson pleaded guilty to three counts of battery in the case and was sentenced to up to six years in state prison. The sentence was suspended, and he instead was given three years of probation and a court order to take mental health medication that he had previously refused to take, the documents show.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.