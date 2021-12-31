Pair face attempted murder charges in Henderson shooting

Two people are facing several charges, including attempted murder and burglary, after police said a man shot and critically injured a teenager in Henderson.

Jeremy Davis, left, and Alecia Lopez (Henderson Police Department)

Two people are facing several charges, including attempted murder and burglary, after police said a man shot and critically injured a teenager in Henderson, according to a report released Thursday.

Jeremy Davis, 26, is accused of entering 19-year-old Benjamin Embrey’s unlocked Dodge Ram 2500 while it was parked in the 500 block of First Light Street on Dec. 19.

Police said Davis rummaged through the closed compartments of the truck before Embrey’s mother and sister saw him exit the truck and yelled at him.

Embrey stepped outside, and Davis allegedly fired 11 rounds, striking Embrey in the lower abdomen and left shoulder, according to a Henderson Police Department arrest report.

Last week, police said the victim was in critical condition, but his condition was unknown Thursday.

Police said surveillance footage captured the shooting from afar and showed Davis checking vehicle door handles in the area.

The report stated Davis conspired with Alecia Lopez, 18, and that surveillance footage showed Lopez driving a vehicle behind Davis as he tried to open car doors. Both were arrested on Dec. 23, according to the report.

Davis and Lopez’s charges include counts of attempted murder, burglary of a vehicle, and attempted burglary of a vehicle, according to court records.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12. Davis remained in custody without bail Thursday.

