Pair make offer on Las Vegas shooter’s Reno home

Stephen Paddock’s home sits empty in Reno on Oct. 6, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man and woman want to buy the Reno home of mass murderer Stephen Paddock.

The gunman owned two houses, but police have said he primarily lived in the Reno home with his longtime girlfriend, Marilou Danley. It sits in a 55-and-older community on the far northwest side of town, located at 1735 W. Del Webb Parkway.

As with Paddock’s other assets, all money collected from the sale eventually will go to the families of the 58 victims killed in Las Vegas in the Oct. 1, 2017, attack, which also left more than 800 injured. The killer’s second house in Mesquite sold in January.

The Reno home has been on the market since July, originally listed at nearly $400,000. A real estate advertisement describes the property as “bright and cheery.” The price dropped to $374,900 after no one placed an offer.

“Great kitchen with breakfast bar is open to the family room,” the advertisement continues. “Great views from the front porch.”

Kevin and Patricia Kuntz offered to pay $300,000 for the house, court records show. Attempts to reach them Friday were unsuccessful.

The house was most recently appraised at $367,000, but a Washoe County appraiser cautioned in paperwork that the estimate was based on “the extraordinary assumption that the vale of the property will not be affected by any negative stigma due to the infamous actions of the owner.”

An April 11 court hearing in Las Vegas stands to finalize the Reno sale, should no one outbid the couple.

The killer’s Mesquite home was originally appraised at $394,000, but an Oregon couple offered in December to pay $425,000. A district judge approved the sale in January after no one tried to outbid them.

