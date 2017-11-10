Pedestrian access near Las Vegas shooting site restored

Pedestrian access outside the Strip venue where concertgoers were massacred last month has been restored.

Pedestrians use the sidewalk outside Las Vegas Village, site of the Oct. 1 mass shooting, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal

The sidewalk in front of Las Vegas Village, site of the Oct. 1 mass shooting, and the abandoned White Sands motel, which juts into the Village, is open to pedestrians on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pedestrian access outside the Strip venue where concertgoers were massacred last month has been restored.

The sidewalk that runs alongside Las Vegas Village had been blocked with yellow police tape after a gunman, perched from his 32nd floor suite at nearby Mandalay Bay, sprayed bullets at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1.

He killed 58 people and injured more than 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

As of Friday morning, police tape was gone from the sidewalk and pedestrians were strolling about. But a marked Las Vegas police SUV was still parked outside, and an unmarked vehicle also was parked outside the venue.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s media office was closed Friday for Veterans Day and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Debra DeShong, a spokeswoman for Las Vegas Village owner MGM Resorts International, said the venue is no longer a crime scene and that pedestrian access was restored at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

She also couldn’t say how long police would stay there, describing their presence as “additional security” that would remain as long “as necessary.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.