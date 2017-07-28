Pedestrian shot in face while walking down Las Vegas road

A person inside a car opened fire on a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the northeast valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

University Medical Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person inside a car opened fire on a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 4:20 p.m., police responded to the shooting on the 5800 block of Sun River Circle, near East Sahara Avenue and West Nellis Boulevard, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Medical personnel took the man to University Medical Center, Meltzer said. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

5800 block of Sun River Circle, Las Vegas