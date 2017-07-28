ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Pedestrian shot in face while walking down Las Vegas road

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 5:15 pm
 

A person inside a car opened fire on a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 4:20 p.m., police responded to the shooting on the 5800 block of Sun River Circle, near East Sahara Avenue and West Nellis Boulevard, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Medical personnel took the man to University Medical Center, Meltzer said. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Shootings Video
Shootings Video
