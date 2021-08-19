Person hospitalized after shooting at deputies in Pahrump

Nye County deputies were reportedly shot at in Pahrump on Thursday afternoon.

Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies take cover behind a patrol unit on Dana Way on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, during a shooting incident. “Deputies are actively being shot at on Dana Way. Please avoid the area," says the posting on the Facebook page. "The incident is on the north side of town." (NCSO Facebook page)

Nye County deputies were reportedly shot at in Pahrump on Thursday afternoon, and a suspect has been hospitalized.

A statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 3:50 p.m. said deputies were responding to an active shooter on Dana Way, near North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue, when they were shot at.

The person who shot at officers was later taken to Desert View Hospital for unknown injuries, according to a statement at 5:40 p.m. from the Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were injured but officials said the scene remained active Thursday evening.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.