Person hurt in officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after they shot a person Monday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The shooting happened about 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Fort Apache Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department.
The person shot was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not known. No officers were injured.
Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said he did not know the original call as of 2 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.9552 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas