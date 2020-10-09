63°F
Shootings

Person in custody after man wounded in downtown shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 6:48 am
 

Las Vegas police were investigating the shooting of a man in downtown Las Vegas early Friday.

Police Lt. Daryl Rhoads said officers were called to the 1700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Oakey Boulevard, at 4:59 a.m. for the shooting of a man by another man who then fled the area. Police later found a person matching a description of the suspect and have that individual in custody.

“The victim was transported to the hospital where he is currently being treated for his wounds,” Rhoads said. “His status is still unknown.”

Police were canvassing the area, looking for witnesses. Las Vegas Boulevard South was closed from St. Louis Avenue to Oakey as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

