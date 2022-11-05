52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Shootings

Person in custody after police shooting in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 8:54 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person is in custody after a police shooting in northwest Las Vegas Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near North Rampart Boulevard.

No officers were injured, according to police.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
2
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
4
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
5
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Kipling Street around 12:20 ...
Man fatally shot inside home near west Las Vegas
By Sabrina Schnur and David Wilson / RJ

Officers were called around 12:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Kipling Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue after reports of a shooting inside a home.