Person in custody after police shooting in northwest Las Vegas

No officers were injured in a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle.

A person is in custody after a police shooting in northwest Las Vegas Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near North Rampart Boulevard.

No officers were injured, according to police.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

