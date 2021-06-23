99°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Shootings

Person in custody after report of gunshots in Henderson neighborhood

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 
Updated June 22, 2021 - 7:15 pm
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Ha ...
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Ha ...
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Ha ...
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Ha ...
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police on Tuesday investigated an apparent barricade situation in a neighborhood near Bob Miller Middle School after gunshots were reported in the area.

Officers were called at 3:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive, near Carnegie Street and West Horizon Ridge Parkway, after a report of shots in the area, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police said just before 5 p.m. that the possible shooter had barricaded in the area. A SWAT team were called in to assist Henderson officers.

By 7 p.m., the person had been taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers did not specify whether shots were ever fired or what charges the person may face.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
2
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
3
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
4
$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
5
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Californian killed after he shot NDOT worker may have homicide ties
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A man who died in a gun battle with officers after he shot a state transportation worker on a remote Nevada highway last week has been identified as a 34-year-old from Northern California who may have ties to a homicide there, authorities say.