Shooting at Las Vegas Strip resort property injures 1

Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at a Strip resort Friday morning.

An exterior view of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A window, apparently damaged by gunfire, is seen on the west side of W Las Vegas Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A window, apparently damaged by gunfire, is removed by workers on the west side of W Las Vegas Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at a Strip resort Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 10:07 a.m. at Mandalay Bay at 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A broken window could be seen on the west side of the W Las Vegas tower, which neighbors Mandalay Bay.

“At least two windows on the west side of the building appear to have been struck by gunfire,” police said in an email.

A Metro spokesperson said in another email that police suspected the gunfire came from somewhere to the west of Mandalay Bay.

“It is believe(d) at this time that the shooting occurred off the Mandalay Bay property from an unknown location to the west,” officer Robert Wicks said in the email.

Authorities said one person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said that the person was injured as a result of glass that was broken during the shooting.

Cory Neal, of Sacramento, along with his sister and their friend, said they were in town for a concert. They’re staying at Mandalay Bay. “I’m a little shocked, a little scared.” Neal said. “I’m curious as to why that happened.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.